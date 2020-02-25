The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Iran confirms two more dead of new coronavirus

"Tests showed they had the new coronavirus," the head of the Medical Science University of Saveh said, according to the website.

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 25, 2020 09:43
Iranian women wear protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus, as they walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran February 20, 2020 (photo credit: WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/NAZANIN TABATABAEE VIA REUTERS)
Iranian women wear protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus, as they walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran February 20, 2020
(photo credit: WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/NAZANIN TABATABAEE VIA REUTERS)
Two more Iranians infected with a coronavirus have died, media website Eghtesaonline said on Tuesday, taking to 14 the toll in the Islamic Republic, which has the highest tally of deaths outside China, where the virus emerged late last year.
"Tests showed they had the new coronavirus," the head of the Medical Science University of Saveh said, according to the website.On Monday, the health ministry said 61 people had been infected in Iran. Iran's clerical rulers have been struggling to rein in the virus since Wednesday, when Tehran confirmed its first two deaths, in the holy Shi'ite city of Qom.
Authorities have ordered the nationwide cancellation of concerts and closures of schools, universities, and sports complexes as a precaution.


Tags Iran death coronavirus
Tel Aviv resident arrested for threatening MK Shaffir with murder
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/25/2020 09:45 AM
Dubai airport suspends flights with Iran, except for Tehran
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2020 09:33 AM
Pelosi: Trump's request for $2.5 billion to fight coronavirus 'inadequate'
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2020 08:37 AM
South Korea reports 60 new coronavirus cases, raising total to 893
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2020 03:27 AM
Trump: coronavirus under control in the US, stock market looking good
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2020 01:34 AM
Bahrain suspends civil aviatiom flights for 48 hours
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2020 01:29 AM
'Mission: Impossible' Italy movie shoot delayed by coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2020 01:24 AM
Italian national becomes third case of coronavirus in Spain
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2020 12:49 AM
Pence, Pompeo to attend AIPAC policy conference next week
US considers response after China expels American journalists
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/24/2020 11:37 PM
US CDC confirms 53 coronavirus victims
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/24/2020 09:24 PM
IAF aircraft sighted over western, central Lebanon - Lebanese media
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/24/2020 08:13 PM
Seventh coronavirus death in Italy – report
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/24/2020 04:39 PM
Netanyahu cancels participation in Likud events due to Gaza rockets
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/24/2020 04:33 PM
IDF strikes PIJ infrastructure, including underground storage complexes
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 02/24/2020 02:45 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by