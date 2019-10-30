Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iran criticises foreign interference in Lebanon and Iraq, calls for calm

REUTERS
October 30, 2019
Iran on Wednesday accused the United States, Saudi Arabia and Israel of stoking unrest in Lebanon and Iraq, and called for calm in both countries.

"Our advice has always been to call for peace and (stopping) interference by foreign forces in these countries," President Hassan Rouhani's chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi was quoted as saying by state media.The United States, Saudi Arabia and Israel were riding a wave of popular demands and providing those forces with financial support, he added.


