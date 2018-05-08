May 08 2018
Iran deal was "recipe for disaster"-Netanyahu

By REUTERS
May 8, 2018 21:46
JERUSALEM - US President Donald Trump took a brave and correct decision to cancel the nuclear deal with Iran, which was "a recipe for disaster," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.



The Israeli leader, who has called for the deal between Western powers and Iran to be fixed or cancelled, spoke moments after Trump announced his decision in a speech at the White House.

Netanyahu said in a two-minute televised address in Hebrew and English that the current deal was "a recipe for disaster, a disaster for our region, a disaster for the peace of the world."


