Iran death toll from coronavirus outbreak reaches 3,739
By REUTERS
APRIL 6, 2020 13:49
The death toll in Iran from the coronavirus outbreak has reached 3,739, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on state TV on Monday.The total number of people infected by coranavirus in the country has reached 60,500, he said.
