Iran displays domestically built mobile missile defense system

Iran shot down a US military surveillance drone in the Gulf with a surface-to-air missile in June.

By REUTERS
August 22, 2019 08:39
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown loc

A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran. (photo credit: REUTERS)

DUBAI - Iran displayed what it described as a domestically built long-range, mobile surface-to-air missile system on Thursday, Iranian state media reported.

The announcement comes at a time of rising tension between Iran and United States. Iran shot down a US military surveillance drone in the Gulf with a surface-to-air missile in June. It says the drone was over its territory, but the United States says it was in international airspace.

State television showed President Hassan Rouhani attending an unveiling ceremony for the Bavar-373 system, which Iranian media have described as a competitor to the Russian S-300 missile system.

The system's unveiling came on Iran's National Defense Industry Day. Iran has developed a large domestic arms industry in the face of international sanctions and embargoes that have barred it from importing many weapons.

Western military analysts say Iran often exaggerates its weapons capabilities, though concerns about its long-range ballistic missile program contributed to Washington last year leaving the pact that Iran sealed with world powers in 2015 to rein in its nuclear ambitions in exchange for an easing of economic sanctions.


