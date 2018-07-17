Iran files suit against U.S. sanctions at World Court

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
AMSTERDAM - Iran has filed a suit against the United States alleging that sanctions imposed by Washington in May violate a 1955 bilateral treaty between the two countries, the International Court of Justice said on Tuesday.
The ICJ, or World Court, is the United Nations' court for resolving disputes. Iran's filing asks the ICJ to order the United States to provisionally lift the sanctions ahead of more detailed arguments.
The next step will be a hearing in which the United States is likely contest to Iran's request for a provisional ruling, and argue that the ICJ should not have jurisdiction. The court has not yet set any date for further steps.