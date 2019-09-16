Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iran has launched more than 12 cruise missiles in Saudi Arabia - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 16, 2019 08:09
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Iran launched nearly 12 cruise missiles and more than 20 drones from its territory in an attack on Saudi oil facilities - a senior US government official told the US network ABC, Israeli news agency Walla! reported on Monday.

The Houthi rebels in neighboring Yemen took responsibility for the attack, which damaged oil company Aramco's facilities and resulted in a significant drop in Saudi global oil supplies, but the senior official claimed it was a lie: "It was Iran. The Houthis took credit for something they did not do."


Related Content

Breaking news
September 16, 2019
Britain says Saudi oil attack is 'outrageous' but not entirely clear who did it

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut