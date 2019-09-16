Iran has launched more than 12 cruise missiles in Saudi Arabia - report

Iran launched nearly 12 cruise missiles and more than 20 drones from its territory in an attack on Saudi oil facilities - a senior US government official told the US network ABC, Israeli news agency Walla! reported on Monday.



The Houthi rebels in neighboring Yemen took responsibility for the attack, which damaged oil company Aramco's facilities and resulted in a significant drop in Saudi global oil supplies, but the senior official claimed it was a lie: "It was Iran. The Houthis took credit for something they did not do."



