Iran minister says U.S. killing Baghdadi 'not a big deal'

DUBAI - The death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was "not a big deal," Iran's information minister Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi tweeted on Sunday, accusing Iran's longtime foe of creating Islamic State.



"Not a big deal. You just killed your creature," Azari-Jahromi tweeted.

Not a big deal! You just killed your creature. https://t.co/jrPuLWh5Sm — MJ Azari Jahromi (@azarijahromi) October 27, 2019

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });