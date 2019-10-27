Iran minister says U.S. killing Baghdadi 'not a big deal'

Breaking news.
DUBAI - The death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was "not a big deal," Iran's information minister Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi tweeted on Sunday, accusing Iran's longtime foe of creating Islamic State.
"Not a big deal. You just killed your creature," Azari-Jahromi tweeted.
