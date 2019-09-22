Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iran navy commander says Iran ready to defend its marine borders

By REUTERS
September 22, 2019 12:44
The head of Iran's navy said on Sunday that the Islamic Republic is ready to defend its marine borders and would deliver a "crushing reaction" to any aggression.

The United States and Saudi Arabia accused Iran of carrying out attacks on Saudi oil sites on Sept 14. Iran denies any involvement.

"In case of any miscalculation and aggression by the enemy, (the navy), along with other armed forces of the country, will give the most crushing reaction in the shortest time possible," Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi was cited as saying by the semi-official Mehr news agency.



"Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s defense power is at its highest possible level and forces of army and (Revolutionary Guards) are ready to defend marine borders of the country."


