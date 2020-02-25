Iranian official accuses White House of cover-up about missile attack

DUBAI - Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s top national security body, accused the White House on Tuesday of withholding information about an Iranian missile attack on a US. base in Iraq.Shamkhani did not give details in a tweet reacting to accusations by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday that the Islamic Republic may have withheld information about the spread of coronavirus inside the country.Iran fired a barrage of missiles at the Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq in early January, a few days after the top Iranian military commander was killed by a U.S. drone strike in Iraq. The U.S. military has said that more than 100 US soldiers were diagnosed with traumatic brain injury from the Iranian attack while Iranian military officials have said the missile strike killed several American soldiers.