The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Iran president expects coronavirus restrictions to ease within three weeks

By REUTERS  
MARCH 21, 2020 10:08
DUBAI - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that social distancing measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the country, including travel restrictions, will apply for only two to three weeks as he expects the crisis to ease by then.
Iran "has to do everything necessary to return economic production to normal," he said in comments broadcast on state TV. He also accused "counter-revolutionaries" of plotting to shut down economic production.Iran is one of the countries most affected by the pandemic outside of China, with more than 1,400 deaths so far, and nearly 20,0000 confirmed infections.
Philippines announces 19th coronavirus death, confirmed cases rise to 307
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/21/2020 11:26 AM
Indonesia confirms 81 new coronavirus cases, 6 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/21/2020 11:09 AM
Palestinian Authority reports 4 new coronavirus cases, 52 cases overall
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/21/2020 10:30 AM
Two wounded at a shooting event in Jaljulia
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/21/2020 07:36 AM
Thailand reports 89 new coronavirus cases in highest daily jump
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/21/2020 06:57 AM
Panama reports 200 coronavirus cases, up sharply from previous day
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/21/2020 06:27 AM
United Airlines slashes international schedule by 95% for April
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/21/2020 06:25 AM
Mexico's Interjet airline to suspend international flights
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/21/2020 06:22 AM
Biden was vastly outspent by Sanders in February
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/21/2020 06:20 AM
Singapore reports two deaths from coronavirus, first fatalities in country
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/21/2020 05:58 AM
Colombia to hold 19-day quarantine to fight coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/21/2020 05:35 AM
South Korea reports 147 new coronavirus cases, total 8,799
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/21/2020 04:13 AM
Confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico rise to more than 200
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/21/2020 03:18 AM
Paraguay confirms first death due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/21/2020 03:09 AM
Shooting reported in Jalijulia, three men injured
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/21/2020 03:06 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by