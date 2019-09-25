Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iran ready to agree to enhanced nuclear checks if U.S. ratifies deal

By REUTERS
September 25, 2019 13:25
Iran's English-language Press TV said on Wednesday Iran was offering to agree to enhanced inspections of its nuclear program, if the US Congress ratifies the 2015 nuclear deal and Washington lifts all sanctions.

"Iran's proposed amendment to the nuclear deal calls for early approval of an additional protocol by Iran's parliament, nuclear deal approval by US Congress, lifting of all sanctions by Washington," state-run Press TV said, citing what it described as informed sources.


