Iran said Grace 1 would not discharge cargo in Syria - Gibraltar Chronicle

By REUTERS
August 15, 2019 17:39
LONDON - Gibraltar decided to release the Grace 1 tanker after receiving formal written assurances from the Iranian government that it would not discharge its cargo in Syria, the Gibraltar Chronicle reported on Thursday.

"On that basis, Gibraltar's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has decided to lift the detention order and allow the ship to sail," the newspaper said on Twitter.


