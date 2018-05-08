May 09 2018
Iyar, 24, 5778
Iran sanctions to snap back after 90- and 180-day wind down periods

By REUTERS
May 8, 2018 22:10
WASHINGTON - The United States will reimpose a wide array of Iran-related sanctions after the expiry of 90- and 180-day wind-down periods, including sanctions aimed at Iran's oil sector and transactions with its central bank, the US Treasury said on Tuesday.

In a statement on its website and a related "frequently asked questions" document, the Treasury said sanctions relating to aircraft exports to Iran, the country's metals trade and any efforts by Tehran to acquire US dollars will also be reimposed.


