Iran says 22 people arrested in connection with deadly attack

LONDON - Iran has arrested 22 people in connection with a deadly attack on a military parade in the southern city of Ahvaz last week that Tehran blamed on the United States and its regional allies, the Intelligence Ministry was quoted as saying on Monday.
"Some 22 people involved in the attack in Ahvaz have been identified and arrested ... weapons, exclusive material and communication equipment were seized in the house that belonged to the five-member terrorist group that carried out the attack," a ministry statement said, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.
Gunmen fired on a viewing stand where Iranian officials had gathered on Saturday to watch an annual parade marking the start of Iran's 1980-88 war with Iraq. Twelve members of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were among the 25 dead.
