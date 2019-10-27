Iran says Baghdadi's death is not end of Islamic State

DUBAI - Iran said on Sunday the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi will not mean the end of the group and its ideology, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei tweeted.



"The killing of Baghdadi will not end Daesh (the Islamic State) and its ideology ... which was created and flourished with the help of regional petrodollars," Rabiei tweeted, in a clear reference to Tehran's regional rival Saudi Arabia.





