May 15 2018
|
Sivan, 1, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Iran says EU should make up for U.S. withdrawal from nuclear deal

By REUTERS
May 15, 2018 16:13
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON, - Iran's nuclear chief said on Tuesday that the European Union should make up for the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal or Tehran would ramp up its nuclear program to a level more advanced than before the accord.

"The European signatories should make up for the US withdrawal from the JCPOA (the nuclear deal) and guarantee our rights... If they cannot do that, we are ready to take our nuclear program to a level stronger than before the JCPOA,” the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, Ali Akbar Salehi, said in an interview on state television.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 15, 2018
U.S. imposes sanctions on Iran's central bank chief, others

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut