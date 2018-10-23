Iran says Saudis targets IRGC to distract the world from Khashoggi

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
LONDON - An Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander said on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia and Bahrain had added the Guards and Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani to their terrorism lists to distract the world from killing of a prominent Saudi journalist.
"Saudi Arabia is in a quagmire it cannot easily come out of ... Saudi rulers are trying to distract the world and the region from the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi journalist, in their consulate in Turkey," Brigadier-General Esmail Kowsari, the Revolutionary Guards’ deputy security chief in Tehran was quoted as saying by Mehr news agency.
Kowsari said: "Saudi leaders should be held accountable for their actions."
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>