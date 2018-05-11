May 11 2018
Iran says Syria has every right to defend itself against Israel

By REUTERS
May 11, 2018 09:21
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ANKARA - Iran on Friday supported Syria's right to defended itself against Israel's aggression, state TV reported, accusing the international community of remaining silent over Israel's attacks on Tehran's key regional ally.

"Iran strongly condemns ...(Israel's) attacks on Syria. The international community's silence encourages Israel's aggression. Syria has every right to defend itself," the broadcaster quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi as saying.

Israel said it had attacked nearly all of Iran's military infrastructure in Syria on Thursday after Iranian forces fired rockets at Israeli-held territory for the first time, in the most extensive military exchange ever between the two adversaries.



