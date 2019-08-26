Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iran says it has sold oil from tanker released by Gibraltar

By REUTERS
August 26, 2019 11:41
GENEVA - Iran has sold the oil from a tanker released by Gibraltar after weeks in the custody of British Royal Marines and the vessel's owner will decide on its next destination, IRIB news agency quoted an Iranian government spokesman as saying on Monday.

He did not identify the recipient of the oil. After Gibraltar freed the Adrian Darya tanker on Aug. 18, the United States said it would take every action it could to prevent it delivering oil to Syria - the original stated reason for its detention - in contravention of US sanctions.



Refinitiv Eikon shipping data showed on Monday that the tanker, which has been at the heart of a standoff between Washington and Tehran, is no longer recorded as heading for Turkey, its indicated destination at the weekend.


