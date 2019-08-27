Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iran sentences Iranian-British dual national to 10 years on spying charges

By REUTERS
August 27, 2019 11:54
DUBAI - Iran's judiciary has sentenced British-Iranian dual national Anousheh Ashouri to 10 years jail on spying charges, Iranian state TV reported on Tuesday.

"British-Iranian Anousheh Ashouri has been sentenced to 10 years jail for spying for Israel's Mossad ... also two years for acquiring illegitimate wealth, " judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili was quoted as saying. He did not give any more details.Iran said in July that it had captured 17 spies working for the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and some had been sentenced to death. It was unclear whether Tuesday's announcement was linked to the same case.


