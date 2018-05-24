May 24 2018
|
Sivan, 10, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Iran staying within nuclear deal's restrictions, IAEA report finds

By REUTERS
May 24, 2018 17:33
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

VIENNA - Iran has stayed within the main restrictions on its nuclear activities imposed by its 2015 deal with major powers despite the US pullout from the agreement, the UN atomic watchdog indicated on Thursday.

In its first such report since President Donald Trump announced Washington's withdrawal on May 8, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran had complied with limits on the level to which it can enrich uranium, its stock of enriched uranium and other items.

It did, however, rebuke Iran for dragging its feet over so-called "complementary access" inspections under the IAEA's Additional Protocol, which Iran is implementing under the deal.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 24, 2018
Trump says U.S. military ready if North Korea's Kim acts foolishly

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut