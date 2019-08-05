Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iran tells Europeans Tehran will reduce nuclear deal commitments

By REUTERS
August 5, 2019 17:15
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

GENEVA - Iran's atomic agency on Monday told European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal it would further reduce its compliance in about a month's time if they failed to uphold their commitments.


Iran has already reduced its commitments to the deal by having more than 130 tons of heavy water and more than 300 kilograms of enriched uranium, the Atomic Energy Organization's Behrouz Kamalvandi, said, according to the IRIB news agency. 


Related Content

Breaking news
August 5, 2019
China urges U.S. to stop interfering in Hong Kong

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings