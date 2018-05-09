Iran tensions see Netanyahu climbing in the polls

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party would garner 35 seats in Knesset if elections were held today, a poll released by Channel 2 found Wednesday. Yesh Atid would have 18 seats, Zionist Union 14, and the Joint List 12, the poll found.



Amid tensions with Iran over actions in Syria, Likud is polling up seven points from April, when the party would have gathered 28 seats. In March, Likud would have received 30 seats.



Further down, Bayit Yehudi would receive 8 seats, United Torah Judaism would receive 7 and Kulanu would earn 6 seats. Defense Minister Avidgor Liberman's Yisrael Beitenu would also earn 6 seasts. A party led by Levy-Abecassis would get 5 seats, as would Meretz 5. Shas would earn 4 seats if elections were held today.



"I think it's better I deal with security," Liberman told the station during an interview before the numbers were released.



