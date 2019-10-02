Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iran to cut nuclear commitments until it reaches 'desired result'- Khamenei

By REUTERS
October 2, 2019 12:55
Iran will continue reducing its commitments under its 2015 nuclear deal until it reaches the "desired result," Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday, according to his official website.

"We will continue the reduction of commitments," Khamenei said in a meeting with commanders of the elite Revolutionary Guards."The responsibility is with the Atomic Energy Organization and they must be carry out the reduction ...in a precise, complete and comprehensive way and continue until the time we reach a desired result."


