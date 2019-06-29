Iran to soon exceed enriched uranium limit under nuclear pact - Fars news agency

Breaking news.
Iran will soon exceed an enriched uranium limit under its nuclear deal, after remaining signatories to the pact fell short of Tehran's demands to be shielded from U.S. sanctions, the semi-official Fars news agency cited an "informed source" as saying.
Iran's envoy to a meeting of the remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear accord said on Friday that European countries had offered too little at last-ditch talks to persuade Tehran to back off from its plans to breach limits imposed by the deal.
"As the commission meeting in Vienna could not satisfy Iran's just demands ... Iran is determined to cut it commitments to the deal and the 300 kg enriched uranium limit will be soon breached," the unnamed source said, according to Fars.
