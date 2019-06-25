Iran to take new steps to reduce commitment to nuclear deal on July 7

Breaking news.
GENEVA - Iran will take new steps to reduce its commitments under its nuclear deal with world powers on July 7, the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, said on Tuesday, according to the Fars news agency.
Shamkhani said European signatories to the nuclear deal had not done enough to save it, Shamkhani said. The 2015 deal requires Iran to curb its nuclear programme in return for the lifting of sanctions.
The United States withdrew from the deal last year and reimposed sanctions. Iran says it intends to continue complying with it, but cannot do so indefinitely unless European countries find ways to protect it from U.S. sanctions.
