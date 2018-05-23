May 23 2018
Iran top leader says Europe follows U.S. in sensitive issues

By REUTERS
May 23, 2018 21:12
LONDON - Iran's Supreme Leader said it seeks peace with Europe to save the nuclear deal after the U.S. withdrawal, but experience had shown France, Germany and Britain followed Washington on sensitive issues.

"We don't want to start a fight with Europe but these three countries have shown that they will follow America in the most sensitive issues," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was quoted as saying on Wednesday his website.

Referring to former U.S. President George W. Bush's comments in 2002 when he branded Iran as part of an "axis of evil," Khamenei said history has proved to Tehran that "flexibility with enemies makes them bolder."



