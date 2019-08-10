Iran urges India, Pakistan to avoid any 'hasty' Kashmir decision

Iran's armed forces chief of staff on Saturday cautioned Pakistan and India to avoid any "hasty decision" in Kashmir without considering the wishes of the region's people, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.



Pakistan reacted with fury this week after India revoked the special status for the portion of Kashmir that it controls, calling the action illegal, a claim New Delhi denies.

"The parties are expected to refrain from any hasty decision on the fate of the (Kashmir) region, without regards to the people's will," Major General Mohammad Baqeri was quoted by Fars as telling Pakistan's army chief by telephone.

