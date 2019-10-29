Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iran urges unity among Lebanon's political groups

By REUTERS
October 29, 2019 23:37
CAIRO - Iran on Tuesday called for unity among Lebanon's political groups after Saad al-Hariri resigned as Lebanon's prime minister amid protests.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a statement that Tehran "calls for unity among all political groups and parties in Lebanon to maintain security and stability in the country and meet the legitimate demands of the Lebanese people."He added that Iran hopes Lebanon would pass through "this dangerous and sensitive phase" successfully.

Al-Hariri resigned on Tuesday, declaring he had hit a "dead end" in trying to resolve a crisis unleashed by huge protests against the ruling elite and plunging the country deeper into turmoil.


