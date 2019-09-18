Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iran wants to reduce tensions, any aggression will meet crushing response

By REUTERS
September 18, 2019 12:32
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Iran wants to reduce tensions in the Middle East after attacks on oil sites in Saudi Arabia, but any aggression will meet a crushing response, a senior security official was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

"Iran's strategic policy is to reduce tensions... through dialog but the country is fully prepared to surprise aggressors through a crushing and comprehensive answer to possible evil actions," the Etemad daily newspaper quoted the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, as saying.Saudi Arabia said it would show evidence on Wednesday linking regional rival Tehran to an attack on its oil industry that Washington believes originated from Iran. Iran denies any involvement.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 18, 2019
Saudi crown prince requests help from South Korea to build air defenses

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut