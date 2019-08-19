Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iran warns U.S. against seizing released Iranian oil tanker

By REUTERS
August 19, 2019 09:33
DUBAI  - Iran has warned the United States against any new attempt to seize an Iranian oil tanker in open seas after it left Gibraltar, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on state television on Monday.

The Iranian tanker caught in a standoff between Tehran and the West was sailing to Greece on Monday after leaving Gibraltar, shipping data showed, hours after the British territory rejected a US request to detain the vessel further.Asked whether the United States could renew its seizure request after the tanker sailed from Gibraltar, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said: "Such an action ... would endanger shipping safety in open seas. We have issued a warning through official channels, especially the Swiss embassy."

Switzerland represents US interests in Iran which has no diplomatic relations with the United States.


