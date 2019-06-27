Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel Travel Channel

Iran warns U.S. of stronger reaction if its borders violated again - Tasnim

By REUTERS
June 27, 2019 08:36
DUBAI - Iran warned the United States on Thursday against violation of its borders, with parliament speaker Ali Larijani threatening a stronger reaction, a week after Tehran shot down an American drone that spiked tension between the countries.


"The downing of their drone was a good experience for them to avoid any aggression against our borders," the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted Larijani as saying.
"Iran's reaction will be stronger if they repeat their mistake of violating our borders."


Iran said the unmanned US aircraft was in its air space, which Washington denied. Trump ordered retaliatory air strikes but called them off at the last minute, later saying too many people would have died.

