Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iran warns against any Israeli involvement in Gulf maritime coalition

By REUTERS
August 9, 2019 14:16
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

GENEVA - Any Israeli involvement in any maritime coalition in the Gulf is a "clear threat" to Iran's national security and the Islamic Republic has a right to confront the threat, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Friday, according to a statement on the Foreign Ministry website.

Israeli media had quoted Foreign Minister Israel Katz as telling a close-door meeting on Tuesday that Israel was part of discussions and intelligence-sharing with a possible U.S. maritime security coalition. Israeli officials declined to confirm or deny the reports.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 9, 2019
150 protesters demand Netanyahu returns POW's bodies

By MAARIV ONLINE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings