Iran was informed of IS leader Baghdadi's death

By REUTERS
October 27, 2019 07:42
DUBAI - Iran was informed by sources in Syria that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed, two Iranian officials told Reuters on Sunday.

"Iran was informed about Baghdadi's death by Syrian officials who got it from the field," one of the officials said. The second Iranian official confirmed it


