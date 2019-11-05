Iran will enrich uranium to 5% at Fordow nuclear site -official

DUBAI - Iran will enrich uranium to 5% at its underground Fordow nuclear facility on Wednesday, its nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said on Tuesday, adding the country had the capability to enrich uranium to 20% if needed.



"Tomorrow we will enrich uranium to five percent at Fordow ... Right now we have enough 20% enriched uranium but we can produce it if needed," the Students News Agency ISNA quoted Salehi as saying, a day before Iran takes its fourth step to further scale back its commitment to a 2015 nuclear deal.



