Iran will not allow anyone to violate its borders- Iran president

Iran will not allow anyone to violate its borders, President Hassan Rouhani said in Tehran on Sunday at a ceremony commemorating the anniversary of the start of the Islamic Republic’s 1980-1988 war with Iraq.



The presence of foreign forces in the Gulf creates insecurity for the region and the oil industry, he said in a speech broadcast live on state TV.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });