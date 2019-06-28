Iran will take more decisive measures if EU's trade mechanism fails

Breaking news.
DUBAI - Iran will take more decisive steps if the European parties to its 2015 nuclear deal with major powers fail to protect the country from Washington's reimposed sanctions, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi told state TV on Friday.
"If INSTEX fails to meet Iran’s demands within the framework of the nuclear deal, we will take the next steps more decisively," Mousavi said, adding that "the implementation of the EU's trade mechanism has been delayed due to some lack of commitments."
World powers warned Iran to stick to the terms of their nuclear deal as they met on Friday for "last chance" talks to save the accord, but with Tehran demanding a reprieve from punishing US sanctions expectations of a breakthrough are low.
