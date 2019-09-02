Iran will take "stronger step" from nuclear deal if Europe doesn't act

Iran is prepared to take a "stronger step" in reducing its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers if European countries don't take action to save the pact, its foreign ministry's spokesman said on Monday.



"Iran is prepared for reducing its commitments if the European parties do not show enough determination... The third step has been designed and will be stronger than the first and second steps to create balance between Iran's rights and commitments to the JCPOA," state news agency IRNA quoted the spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, as saying.



