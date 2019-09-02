Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iran will take "stronger step" from nuclear deal if Europe doesn't act

By REUTERS
September 2, 2019 11:40
Iran is prepared to take a "stronger step" in reducing its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers if European countries don't take action to save the pact, its foreign ministry's spokesman said on Monday.

"Iran is prepared for reducing its commitments if the European parties do not show enough determination... The third step has been designed and will be stronger than the first and second steps to create balance between Iran's rights and commitments to the JCPOA," state news agency IRNA quoted the spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, as saying.


