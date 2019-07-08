Iranian VP: US didn't allow Iranian people to benefit from nuclear deal

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
The United States did not allow Iranian people to benefit from the landmark 2015 nuclear deal, Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said on Monday, according to the IRIB news agency.
US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal last year and reimposed sanctions, a move intended to push Iran to negotiate about its missile program and regional policy. Tensions spiked between Iran and the United States after the Islamic Republic shot down an American drone last month.
"The Americans did not allow Iranian people to benefit from the achievements of [the nuclear deal] during the time they were in [the nuclear deal] or after their exit," Jahangiri said, according to IRIB.
