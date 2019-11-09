Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iranian army chief of staff: "Ground Forces ready for battle"

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 9, 2019 16:57
The head of Iran’s Ground Forces, Mohammed Hussein Bakri, announced that their forces were prepared for any land battle required by the state, in response to “foreign threats.”

Bakri also boasted about significant military advances by the Iranian military, claiming that they are “ready for all possible combat mission.” The local chief of staff introduced a renewal designed to allow two tanks to be moved simultaneously, declaring: "It is essential to protect our territory."


