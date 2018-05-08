May 08 2018
Iyar, 23, 5778
Iranian cleric: Supreme leader predicted nuclear deal would fail

By REUTERS
May 8, 2018 14:45
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON - A prominent Iranian cleric said on Tuesday that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had predicted the nuclear deal Tehran signed with world powers would collapse, Fars news agency said.

"We were aware right from the beginning that the JCPOA (Iran's nuclear deal) is fragile and will collapse. Now we see that the Supreme Leader had rightly predicted this," said Kazem Sedighi, one of the clerics appointed by the leader to lead Friday prayers in the capital.


