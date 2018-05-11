Iranian cleric says Tel Aviv will be destroyed if Israel acts 'foolishly'

ANKARA - A senior Iranian cleric said on Friday that if Israel acts "foolishly," Tel Aviv and Haifa would be destroyed, state TV reported.



"We will expand our missile capabilities despite western pressure (to curb it) .... to let Israel know that if it acts foolishly, Tel Aviv and Haifa will be totally destroyed," hardline cleric Ahmad Khatami said during Friday prayers at Tehran University.



Khatami's statements contradict Iranian president Rouhani's previous rhetoric calling for a calm solution amid rising tensions with Israel.





