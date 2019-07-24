Iranian defense minister: No Iranian drone has been downed by U.S.

Breaking news.
GENEVA - No Iranian drone has been brought down, the ISNA news agency quoted Iran's Defence Minister Amir Hatami on Wednesday as saying, after the US military said it taken action against two Iranian drones in the past week.
The United States said last Thursday that a Navy ship had "destroyed" an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz after the aircraft threatened the vessel, but Iran said it had no information about losing a drone.On Tuesday the US military said one of its ships had taken defensive action against a second Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz last week, but did not see the drone go into the water.
"We showed the body of the (US) drone that we brought down," Hatami said, according to ISNA. "If anyone claims they brought down our drone, show it. No drone from the Islamic Republic of Iran has been brought down."
