Iranian foreign minister: Iran will not renegotiate nuclear deal

By REUTERS
May 3, 2018 14:53
ANKARA - Iran will not renegotiate a 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, Iran's foreign minister said on Thursday, as a deadline set by US President Donald Trump for Europeans to "fix" the deal loomed.

"Iran will not renegotiate what was agreed years ago and has been implemented ... also we will reject any ratification of it," Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a message posted on YouTube.

He said the United States had "consistently violated the nuclear deal, particularly by bullying others to preventing businesses to return to Iran".

Trump will decide on May 12 whether to renew sanctions waivers on Iran.


