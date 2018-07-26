Iranian general to Trump: 'War will destroy everything you own'

Breaking news.
BEIRUT, - Iran's Quds force chief Qassem Soleimani warned U.S. President Donald Trump against war on Thursday, saying it would "destroy all that you possess," the website of Iran's Arabic language Al Alam TV reported.
"You know that this war will destroy all that you possess. You will start this war but we will be the ones to impose its end. Therefore you have to be careful about insulting the Iranian people and the president of our Republic," Soleimani said in a speech, as reported by Al Alam in Arabic.
"You know our power in the region and our capabilities in asymmetric war. We will act and we will work," he said.