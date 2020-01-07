Iranian official calls revenge plan 'a historic nightmare for Americans'

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
By REUTERS  
JANUARY 7, 2020 10:45
 Iran has been considering 13 "revenge scenarios" in retaliation for a US strike that killed a top Iranian commander in Iraqi, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council said on Tuesday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.
"The Americans should know that until now 13 revenge scenarios have been discussed in the council and even if there is consensus on the weakest scenario carrying it out can be a historic nightmare for the Americans," Ali Shamkhani said.He threatened that if US troops did not leave of their own volition, that Iran would "make them leave in coffins," according to Israel's Channel 13.
