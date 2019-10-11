Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iranian oil tanker's crew are safe, situation stable on vessel

By REUTERS
October 11, 2019 09:11
DUBAI - All crew members of an Iranian oil vessel that was on fire in the Red Sea after an explosion are safe and the situation of the tanker is stable, Iran's Nour news agency reported on Friday.

"None of the crew members were injured at the explosion... the situation is under control," the news agency, close to Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps, reported.


