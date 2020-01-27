The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Iranian passenger plane slides off runway into highway, passengers safe

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 27, 2020 11:14
A Caspian Airlines plane slid off the runway onto a highway on landing at an airport in southwestern Iran on Monday, but all passengers were evacuated without injury, Iranian state media reported.
"The Caspian Airlines Boeing Flight No. 6936 with 135 passengers had left Tehran for Mahshahr on early Monday morning. It ran out of runway when landing at Mahshahr airport with no casualties," state news agency IRNA reported.
IRNA, quoting local aviation officials, said a technical issue delayed the plane's landing which caused the accident.
"The plane did not catch fire and all passengers safely left the plane," managing Director of Khuzestan Airports Mohammad Reza Rezaei told IRNA.
On Saturday, an Iranian airplane en route from Tehran to Istanbul made an emergency landing at a Tehran airport because of a technical problem, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.
Iran's airlines have been plagued by crashes, which Iranian rulers blame on U.S. sanctions that block the airlines from replacing their aging fleets or purchasing spare parts from the West.
Plane crashes in central Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 12:56 PM
Due to coronavirus, China firms tell staff to work remote through holiday
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 12:46 PM
Two Iraq protesters killed as anti-government unrest persists
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 12:39 PM
Germany mulling evacuation of citizens from China due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 12:35 PM
Meghan's father to Meghan: Would be great to see you, even in court
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 12:02 PM
62-year-old man arrested for indecent exposure in Holon
  • By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
  • 01/27/2020 11:51 AM
Britain offers to help its citizens leave China due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 11:18 AM
Lebanese protesters throw rocks at police near parliament
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 11:17 AM
Russian tour operators stop selling tours to China over coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 11:16 AM
Man breaks into apartment, drinks wine, falls asleep in bedroom
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/27/2020 11:12 AM
European shares slump as coronavirus fears worsen
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 10:51 AM
Companies in Shanghai cannot resume work before Feb 9 due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 10:23 AM
Macau to deny entry to visitors from Hubei unless they can show they are virus-free
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 09:56 AM
Mayor of China's Wuhan says city's governance 'not good enough' as virus spreads
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 09:54 AM
China allots nearly $9 bln to contain spread of virus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 09:17 AM
