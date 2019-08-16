Iranian tanker moving, but still anchored in Gibraltar - witness

The Grace 1 Iranian tanker caught in a standoff between Tehran and the West started to move on Friday, but its anchor was still down in the port of Gibraltar, a Reuters reporter saw a day after its detention was lifted.Gibraltar authorities could not immediately be reached for comment.



The Grace 1 was seized by British Royal Marine commandos at the western mouth of the Mediterranean on July 4 on suspicion of violating European Union sanctions by taking oil to Syria, a close ally of Iran.

